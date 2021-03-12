Dr. Richard Memo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Memo, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Memo, MD
Dr. Richard Memo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Memo works at
Dr. Memo's Office Locations
Neo Urology Associates Inc7430 Southern Blvd, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-9214
Northeast Ohio Urology Assocs6262 Mahoning Ave Ste C, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 779-6851
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The phones are insane to get through but the care is wonderful.
About Dr. Richard Memo, MD
- Urology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1710951702
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- St Louis University Hosps
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Memo works at
Dr. Memo has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Balanitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Memo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Memo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memo.
