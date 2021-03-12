Overview of Dr. Richard Memo, MD

Dr. Richard Memo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Memo works at Northeast Ohio Urology Assocs in Boardman, OH with other offices in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Balanitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.