Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.3 (18)
Map Pin Small McLean, VA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM

Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Mendelsohn works at Family Foot and Ankle Center - McLean in McLean, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Ashburn, VA and Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendelsohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot and Ankle Center - McLean
    1313 Dolley Madison Blvd Ste 403, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7797
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 3:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax
    9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 719-2315
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Family Foot and Ankle Center - Ashburn
    20905 Professional Plz Ste 310, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4798
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Family Foot and Ankle Center - Reston
    1760 Reston Pkwy Ste 310, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 410-4149
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 28, 2021
    wonderful doctor. he did my 3 d bunion correction and I had no issues. Great staff . He also treats my family. they love him.
    Dan Williams — Mar 28, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174516819
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard University
    Internship
    • Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School|Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School|Harvard University|Harvard University
    Medical Education
    • Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

