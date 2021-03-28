Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM
Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Dr. Mendelsohn's Office Locations
Family Foot and Ankle Center - McLean1313 Dolley Madison Blvd Ste 403, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (571) 470-7797Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:30pmSaturday7:30am - 3:30pmSundayClosed
Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (301) 719-2315Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Family Foot and Ankle Center - Ashburn20905 Professional Plz Ste 310, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 977-4798Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Family Foot and Ankle Center - Reston1760 Reston Pkwy Ste 310, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 410-4149Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday1:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
wonderful doctor. he did my 3 d bunion correction and I had no issues. Great staff . He also treats my family. they love him.
About Dr. Richard Mendelsohn, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174516819
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University
- Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School|Cambridge Hospital Harvard Medical School|Harvard University|Harvard University
- Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelsohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.