Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD
Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.
Dr. Mendoza's Office Locations
Eye Medical Center1122 S St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 486-5000
Eye Medical Center of Fresno1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Mendoza. Very positive and professional person who is also down to earth and friendly. Nice to have a professional in your corner when you are in need. Paul
About Dr. Richard Mendoza, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1992724991
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Central San Joaquin
- Valley Med Center|Valley Med Ctr
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
- Valley Children's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mendoza using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendoza has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendoza speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.