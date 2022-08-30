Overview of Dr. Richard Menger, MD

Dr. Richard Menger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Menger works at UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA HEALTH SYSTEM in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.