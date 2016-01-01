Dr. Richard Mesher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Mesher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Mesher, MD
Dr. Richard Mesher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Mesher works at
Dr. Mesher's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Mesher, MD
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1861518201
Education & Certifications
- Mount Zion M C University Ca
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
