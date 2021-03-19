Dr. Richard Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and Tulane Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Specialists of New Orleans3434 Prytania St Ste 310, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-7877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- Tulane Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
I had a TKR on both knees, Dr. Meyer is the best!! My sister lives in Lafayette and came to NO for Dr. Meyer to do both of her knees, she is doing great! I highly recommend him, he is caring and has an awesome staff. Wouldn’t trust anyone else!
About Dr. Richard Meyer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University Affil Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
