Overview of Dr. Richard Micco, DPM

Dr. Richard Micco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Micco works at Richard L Micco DPM in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.