Dr. Richard Michal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rocky Mount, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital.



Dr. Michal works at MDVIP - Rocky Mount, North Carolina in Rocky Mount, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.