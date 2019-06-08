Dr. Michalowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Michalowicz, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Michalowicz, MD
Dr. Richard Michalowicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Michalowicz works at
Dr. Michalowicz's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Shore Office21 Shore Ln, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michalowicz?
I only met the Doctor about 8 mos Ago For routine visits and some small illness But I greatly appreciate his services He’s a great diagnostic doctor provides exceptional hands on care gives the right medications the first time and always escribes medications He is also very prompt I never wait more than 5 min and he gives me enough time for my visit His staff is awesome too
About Dr. Richard Michalowicz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, German
- 1558436972
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalowicz works at
Dr. Michalowicz speaks German.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.