Dr. Richard Milford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Milford, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Milford, MD
Dr. Richard Milford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Milford works at
Dr. Milford's Office Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division13 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 104, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 665-4575Monday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milford?
Dr. Milford is very knowledgeable and spoke to me in terms of my condition in words that I could understand. He also took the time to ask me if I understood what he was saying and did I have any questions for him. In short, I recommend him highly for your Ortho needs
About Dr. Richard Milford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1538155429
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Albert Einstein
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milford works at
Dr. Milford has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Milford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.