Overview of Dr. Richard Milford, MD

Dr. Richard Milford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Milford works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics - Parkway Division in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.