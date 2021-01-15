Overview of Dr. Richard Miller, MD

Dr. Richard Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Miller Eye Center in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.