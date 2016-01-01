Overview of Dr. Richard Miller, MD

Dr. Richard Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at UNM Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.