Dr. Richard Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Miller, MD
Dr. Richard Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1623
Unm Medical Arts Clinic - Orthopaedic Care1101 Medical Arts Ave NE Bldg 5, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1623
Hospital Affiliations
- Unm Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Richard Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326055385
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
