Dr. Richard Miller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Miller, DO
Dr. Richard Miller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
1
Mercy Healtha Perrysburg Hospital12623 Eckel Junction Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 442-0222
2
Mercy Orthopedic Specialists2409 Cherry St Ste 10, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-6784
3
Richmond Office1400 Highland Rd, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 935-8905
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller always addresses you as an individual - your questions/ concerns and explains different ways/options to help.
About Dr. Richard Miller, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942272596
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.