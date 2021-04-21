Overview of Dr. Richard Miller, DO

Dr. Richard Miller, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Mercy Healtha Perrysburg Hospital in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Richmond, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.