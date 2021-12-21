Dr. Richard Minter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Minter, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Minter, MD
Dr. Richard Minter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.
Dr. Minter's Office Locations
Richard E Minter MD500 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 848-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Appointments are easy to make. There is never a wait when you arrive. Dr Minter is knowledgeable, caring and informative. Quickly responds to phone calls and always offers helpful directions.
About Dr. Richard Minter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Denver General Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minter works at
Dr. Minter has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Minter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.