Dr. Richard Minter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine.



Dr. Minter works at Richard E Minter MD in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.