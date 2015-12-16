Dr. Mizuguchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Mizuguchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Mizuguchi, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Mizuguchi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roosevelt Hospital Doctors Offices780 8th Ave Ste 303, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 641-4500
-
2
Herbert S Rubinowitz MD PC55 E 34th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 252-6000
-
3
Mount Sinai Doctors - Stuyvesant Town518 E 20th St, New York, NY 10009 Directions (646) 682-3555
-
4
Mount Sinai Doctors Greenwich Street255 Greenwich St Rm 510, New York, NY 10007 Directions (212) 298-2720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mizuguchi?
He really know hair and hair loss. I have seen many dermatologists and he finally gave me hope.
About Dr. Richard Mizuguchi, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1013990449
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizuguchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizuguchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizuguchi works at
Dr. Mizuguchi has seen patients for Hair Loss, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizuguchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mizuguchi speaks Japanese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizuguchi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizuguchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizuguchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizuguchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.