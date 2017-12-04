Dr. Richard Molk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Molk, MD
Dr. Richard Molk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molk's Office Locations
- 1 257 NEW LONDON TPKE, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 659-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Both him and his staff are very friendly and make you feel welcome. They also do a very thorough job - been going there for a few years now for my regular eye checkups.
About Dr. Richard Molk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1205800836
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
