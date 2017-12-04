See All Ophthalmologists in Glastonbury, CT
Dr. Richard Molk, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Molk, MD

Dr. Richard Molk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Molk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    257 NEW LONDON TPKE, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 659-4091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Stye

Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Richard Molk, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205800836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Molk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molk has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Molk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

