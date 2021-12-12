See All Plastic Surgeons in Oak Bluffs, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Montilla, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Montilla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oak Bluffs, MA. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas, Faculty Of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Martha's Vineyard Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Montilla works at MARTHAS VINEYARD ORTHOPEDIC in Oak Bluffs, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA and Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marthas Vineyard Orthopedic
    1 Hospital Rd, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 693-9012
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm
    Richard V. Montilla M.d PC
    123 Summer St Ste 675, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 948-4030
    Kuchnir Dermatology
    125 Newbury St Ste 400, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 948-4030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Martha's Vineyard Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 12, 2021
    I was referred to Dr Montilla by my PCP after he noticed a "bump" on my right arm, Dr. Montilla took that thing off without any pain at all during my first appointment ..we are not talking about a small procedure, I have about 20 stitches where he removed what he believes is a basal cell carcinoma...he sent the piece of meat out to get examined to verify that it was ... either way he is a gentleman and a very gentle and thorough Doctor Thanks Doc !!
    Michael Sullivan — Dec 12, 2021
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Montilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montilla has seen patients for Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Montilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montilla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

