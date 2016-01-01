Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Morgan, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Morgan, MD
Dr. Richard Morgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Morgan's Office Locations
St Lucie County Gov't Wellness Centercarehere2200 VIRGINIA AVE, Fort Pierce, FL 34982 Directions (772) 633-8563
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Morgan, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1326015629
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
