Dr. Richard Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Morgan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cass Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Pain Clinic1000 Carondelet Dr, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 943-3926
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morgan has given me steroid injections in my spine since 2009. He is kind, caring, and listens as to pain . I am very pleased with him as my Dr.
About Dr. Richard Morgan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790798239
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Graduate School Of Med
- St Luke's Hospital
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- University of Kansas
- Anesthesiology
