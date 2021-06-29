Overview of Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD

Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Morshedi works at Little Rock Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.