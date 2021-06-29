Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morshedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD
Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Morshedi works at
Dr. Morshedi's Office Locations
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp201 Executive Ct Ste A, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 224-5658
Jones Eye Institute4301 W Markham St # 783, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 686-5822
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Morshedi for Glaucoma treatment. He explains things very well, makes sure you understand what is going on, what needs to be done.
About Dr. Richard Morshedi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1295989697
Education & Certifications
- John Moran Eye Ctr University Ut
- University of Utah Hospital
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morshedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morshedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morshedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Morshedi has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morshedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morshedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morshedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morshedi, there are benefits to both methods.