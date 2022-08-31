Dr. Richard Moskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Moskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Moskowitz, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Marks Hosp
Dr. Moskowitz works at
Locations
1
Associates In Colon Rectal Dis200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Here I am again on my 30th anniversary celebrating life. A quick shout out to two doctors who gave me a second chance at a new life. 30 years ago Drs. Crystal and Moskowicz performed what was at the time a somewhat new surgical procedure - colectomy with an anastomosis. I was suffering from severe colitis to the point where I was on 14 various pills 4 times a day. Enough was enough. I agreed to this new 2 part surgical procedure: remove all of my colon; attachment of my small intestines with a J pouch - a huge success since I’m still here today - and I will NEVER have the words to express my gratitude and appreciation for these past 30 years to these two amazing doctors. I am truly blessed and forever grateful to have had Dr. Raymond Crystal and Dr. Richard Moskowitz? come into my life.
About Dr. Richard Moskowitz, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1689649030
Education & Certifications
- St Marks Hosp
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
