Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (23)
Map Pin Small Wheat Ridge, CO
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD

Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Mouchantat works at Pav and Mouchantat Plastic Surgery in Wheat Ridge, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mouchantat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main
    3280 Wadsworth Blvd Ste 100, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 232-8585

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 10, 2021
    As a male getting gynecomastia removal, a fairly uncommon surgery I was told I would have to pay 5k or more to have it done. Most surgeons will take advantage of people, but Dr. Mouchantat was extremely honest and trustworthy. He cares about his patients. He even called me immediately after a surgery in the operating room to make sure I was doing okay. The surgery was smooth and I am pleased with the results. I recommend Dr. M for any male breast reconstruction.
    Hunter — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013937390
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Colo Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    • Baystate Mc
    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Mouchantat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouchantat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mouchantat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mouchantat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mouchantat works at Pav and Mouchantat Plastic Surgery in Wheat Ridge, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mouchantat’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouchantat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouchantat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouchantat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouchantat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

