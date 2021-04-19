Overview of Dr. Richard Munson, MD

Dr. Richard Munson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Munson works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Stroke and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.