Dr. Richard Myint, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Myint, MD
Dr. Richard Myint, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Myint works at
Dr. Myint's Office Locations
Urban Pediatric Dental PC128 Mott St Ste 203, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 625-9080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highest recommendation. New York City's best doctor, without a doubt.
About Dr. Richard Myint, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1134284813
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Myint speaks Burmese.
