Dr. Richard Myint, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Myint, MD

Dr. Richard Myint, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.

Dr. Myint works at Dr. Richard Myint MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myint's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urban Pediatric Dental PC
    128 Mott St Ste 203, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 625-9080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Viral Hepatitis
Dizziness
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Viral Hepatitis
Dizziness
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Dr. Richard Myint, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Burmese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134284813
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Myint, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myint is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myint has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myint has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myint works at Dr. Richard Myint MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Myint’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Myint. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myint.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myint, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myint appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

