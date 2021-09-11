Overview of Dr. Richard Naftalis, MD

Dr. Richard Naftalis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Naftalis works at Baylor Scott & White Neurosurgery Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Red Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.