See All Urologists in Concord, NC
Dr. Richard Natale II, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Natale II, MD

Urology
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Concord, NC
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Natale II, MD

Dr. Richard Natale II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.

Dr. Natale II works at Northeast Urology Associates PA in Concord, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Natale II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Urology Associates PA
    1084 Vinehaven Dr NE, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 784-4129
  2. 2
    Carolina Urology Partners Pllc
    9735 Kincey Ave Ste 201, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 786-5131
  3. 3
    Atrium Health Cabarrus
    920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 786-5131
  4. 4
    Instride Foot and Ankle Specialists Pllc
    8201 Healthcare Loop Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 786-5131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Cabarrus
  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Atrium Health Stanly
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Natale II?

    May 28, 2022
    I am a pt of Dr Natale and have been a RN co-worker of his for many years. I know his demeanor in the office and the Operating Room. This Dr is highly skilled in many urological areas. Bedside demeanor is second to none. This doctor will give you the facts and help you make the decision that you feel comfortable with. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of urological services.
    URO PT/SUP — May 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Natale II, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Natale II, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Natale II to family and friends

    Dr. Natale II's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Natale II

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Natale II, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Natale II, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700957677
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Natale II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natale II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natale II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natale II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natale II has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natale II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Natale II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natale II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natale II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natale II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Natale II, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.