Overview of Dr. Richard Natale II, MD

Dr. Richard Natale II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Stanly and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Natale II works at Northeast Urology Associates PA in Concord, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.