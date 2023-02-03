Dr. Richard Nattis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nattis, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Nattis, MD
Dr. Richard Nattis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nattis' Office Locations
SightMD NY Amityville805 Broadway Ste 106, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 608-1542
SightMD NY West Islip786 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-3455
SightMD NY Babylon500 W Main St Ste 210, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 957-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
as always the doctor was very clear about my health issues
About Dr. Richard Nattis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1326027368
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
