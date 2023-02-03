Overview of Dr. Richard Nattis, MD

Dr. Richard Nattis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nattis works at SightMD NY Amityville in Amityville, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY and Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.