Dr. Richard Nedelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nedelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nedelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Nedelman, MD
Dr. Richard Nedelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Nedelman works at
Dr. Nedelman's Office Locations
-
1
Surgical Associates Springfield30 Warder St Ste 220, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 399-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nedelman?
I had colon surgery 12/08/15 by Dr. Nedelman, I had read a negative review about him so I was a little concerned. I got a second opinion and then I decided to have Dr. Nedelman do my surgery. Really all I have to say is that I couldn't have been happier with my choice. He is an excellent surgeon!!!!
About Dr. Richard Nedelman, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629086855
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nedelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nedelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nedelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nedelman works at
Dr. Nedelman has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nedelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nedelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nedelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nedelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nedelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.