Dr. Richard Neiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Neiman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Neiman, MD
Dr. Richard Neiman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Neiman works at
Dr. Neiman's Office Locations
-
1
South Texas Neurobehavioral Group LLC3603 Paesanos Pkwy Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 692-1245
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neiman?
The only doctor that was able to correctly diagnose my grandmas condition.
About Dr. Richard Neiman, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356302871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiman works at
Dr. Neiman has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Dementia and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.