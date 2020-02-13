Dr. Richard Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Newman, MD
Dr. Richard Newman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Clinics of San Antonio4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0283
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Doctor. Kathy and the rest of the staff are very efficient, courteous and professional. I know a lot of Doctors, and Dr. Newman is a cut above. Very knowledgeable and professional.
About Dr. Richard Newman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
