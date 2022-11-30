Overview

Dr. Richard Newton, MD is a Dermatologist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Newton works at Richard C Newton MD PA in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Scabies and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.