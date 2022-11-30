Dr. Richard Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Newton, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Newton, MD is a Dermatologist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Richard Newton MD PA216 Lindberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 631-2501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Always thorough and efficient exams, courteous personality, We trust him with our skin care
About Dr. Richard Newton, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Scabies and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newton speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
