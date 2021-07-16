Overview

Dr. Richard Nguyen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus.



Dr. Nguyen works at Lifetime Surgical in San Jose, CA with other offices in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.