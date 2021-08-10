See All Gastroenterologists in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Richard Nickowitz, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Nickowitz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Nickowitz works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ischemic Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pasadena Office
    50 Alessandro Pl Ste 410, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-7114
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ischemic Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Ischemic Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea

Ischemic Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Esophagitis
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis C
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colorectal Cancer
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 10, 2021
    I had my 1st colonoscopy and like most people, was pretty apprehensive at 1st. Due to Covid, I had to have a teleconference with Dr, Nickowitz and right off the bat he made me feel comfortable & at ease. I love that you could order your prep kit online and have it delivered to your house. Everything that was needed, was included. The prep wasn't too bad. I expected way worse The actual procedure was a piece of cake. Everyone in the facility was so nice, comforting & professional. The procedure was quick and easy. Dr. Nickowitz met with me to go over the findings before I left. I would highly recommend Dr. Nickowitz and his team.
    Penny Trepp — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Nickowitz, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083686893
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    • New York Hospital
    • JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Nickowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nickowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nickowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nickowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nickowitz works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nickowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Nickowitz has seen patients for Ischemic Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nickowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Nickowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nickowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nickowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nickowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

