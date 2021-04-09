Overview of Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD

Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Nitzberg works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.