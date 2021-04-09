See All General Surgeons in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Berkeley Heights, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD

Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Nitzberg works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nitzberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306818778
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Columb-Presby
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Nitzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nitzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nitzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nitzberg works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nitzberg’s profile.

    Dr. Nitzberg has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

