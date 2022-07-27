Dr. Richard Nodurft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nodurft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nodurft, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Nodurft, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with Scripps Clinic
Dr. Nodurft works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (619) 670-5400
-
2
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7855
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nodurft has been helping me manage my ulcerative colitis for more than 10 years. He's knowledgeable, up on current treatments, personable, informative, and friendly. So far no one has asked me for a GI referral, but when they do, Dr. Nodurft will be my answer.
About Dr. Richard Nodurft, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1265540843
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Gastroenterology
