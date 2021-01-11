Dr. Richard Nord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nord, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Nord, MD
Dr. Richard Nord, MD is an Urology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nord's Office Locations
- 1 904 Sahara Trl, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 758-9787
Marc S Saunders D.o.3915 E Market St, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 758-9787
- 3 6262 Mahoning Ave Ste B, Youngstown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 779-6826
Trumbull Regional Medical Center1350 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 758-9787
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nord I feel is a great doctor. Recently I had hernia surgery and had to have a catheter put in. When I called to make an appt. to get it taken out, I was told I was no longer considered a patient because it had been so long since I had been there even though I had been there numerous times. You don't always need a urologist so I didn't have reason to go, but when I did have a reason the office pretty much told me I was s.o.l. Sad.............
About Dr. Richard Nord, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881601086
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
