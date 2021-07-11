See All General Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Richard Novack, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Novack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.

Dr. Novack works at Ultimate Bariatrics in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ultimate Bariatrics
    2501 Parkview Dr Ste 560, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 850-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Anti-Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
ORBERA™ Intragastric Balloon System Insertion Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 11, 2021
    Dr. Novak is an exceptionally talented surgeon. He did the sleeve surgery on me about three years ago and I would refer him as number one to my friends and family.
    — Jul 11, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Novack, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699971705
    Education & Certifications

    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    • Bellevue Med Ctr
    • New York University/Bellevue Hospital
    • Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    • Lehigh University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Novack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novack works at Ultimate Bariatrics in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Novack’s profile.

    Dr. Novack has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

