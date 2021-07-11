Dr. Richard Novack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Novack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Novack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.
Dr. Novack works at
Locations
Ultimate Bariatrics2501 Parkview Dr Ste 560, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 850-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Novak is an exceptionally talented surgeon. He did the sleeve surgery on me about three years ago and I would refer him as number one to my friends and family.
About Dr. Richard Novack, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Bellevue Med Ctr
- New York University/Bellevue Hospital
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Lehigh University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novack works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Novack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novack.
