Dr. Richard Nowak, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Nowak, MD
Dr. Richard Nowak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Nowak's Office Locations
Yale Medical Group800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-4085Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Yale University800 Boston Post Rd Bldg 3, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 785-4085
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Nowak, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Neurology
