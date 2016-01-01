Overview of Dr. Richard Nowak, MD

Dr. Richard Nowak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Nowak works at Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.