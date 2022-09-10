Dr. Richard Nowakowski, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Nowakowski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Nowakowski, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Nowakowski works at
Locations
-
1
Innovative Dental Care of Muncie3701 N Everett Rd # 150, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (770) 727-6895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nowakowski?
Fantastic experience, warm, friendly, kind, efficient at their craft!!
About Dr. Richard Nowakowski, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1619985710
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowakowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nowakowski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nowakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowakowski works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowakowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.