Overview of Dr. Richard Nussbaum, MD

Dr. Richard Nussbaum, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nussbaum works at Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.