Dr. Richard Oberhelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberhelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Oberhelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Oberhelman, MD
Dr. Richard Oberhelman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Oberhelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oberhelman's Office Locations
-
1
Tulane Academic Office1430 Tulane Ave Slip 37, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5263
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberhelman?
About Dr. Richard Oberhelman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265527469
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- Childrens Medical Center of Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberhelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberhelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberhelman works at
Dr. Oberhelman speaks Spanish.
Dr. Oberhelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberhelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberhelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberhelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.