Dr. Richard Odell, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Odell, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah.
Locations
Richard H. Odell MD PC1345 E 3900 S Ste 110, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 272-4219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have visited Dr Richard Odell many times over the last 10-12 years or so. He has always been most helpful with diagnosing and treating my skin conditions with excellent care. I highly recommend him to anyone. He hasn't stated if or when he plans to retire, but I will miss him when he does.
About Dr. Richard Odell, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Dermatology
