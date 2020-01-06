Dr. Richard O'Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard O'Donovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard O'Donovan, MD
Dr. Richard O'Donovan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Morehouse General Hospital and Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. O'Donovan's Office Locations
1
Northeast Louisiana Kidney Specialists711 Wood St Ste A, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-8847
2
Northeast Louisiana Kidney Specialists307 Detroit St, Delhi, LA 71232 Directions (318) 323-8847
- 3 615 Wood St, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 323-8847
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Morehouse General Hospital
- Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
New Patient, seemed very knowledgeable, I am going to continue seeing him as my doctor.
About Dr. Richard O'Donovan, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Rochester
- Kings Coll Hosp/Dulwich|Kings Coll/Dulwich/Brighton|Queen Mary's Hosp
- Ben Secours Hosp
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. O'Donovan has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Acidosis and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
