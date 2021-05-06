Overview of Dr. Richard Ohanesian, MD

Dr. Richard Ohanesian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ohanesian works at Prescott Womens Clinic in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.