Dr. Oller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Oller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Oller, DPM
Dr. Richard Oller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Oller works at
Dr. Oller's Office Locations
Media Foot Care136 E Baltimore Ave, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-3377
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oller explained his observations. He ordered X-rays of my foot and my ankle. Dr. Oller was professional, thoughtful, and caring.
About Dr. Richard Oller, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oller accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oller has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.