Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD

Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. O'Malley works at ROBERT T TURNER MD in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Malley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Josephs, Turner, O'Malley MD PA
    7600 Osler Dr Ste 311, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 296-1467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 16, 2020
    My wife and I have been patients of Dr . O’Malley since 2008. He is thorough, thoughtful and dispenses advice based on experience and knowledge. He recommends specialists who he believes will be best suitable to resolve our problems if needed.
    David J. and Marlene Schwaber — Feb 16, 2020
    About Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730259607
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • The Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley works at ROBERT T TURNER MD in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. O'Malley’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

