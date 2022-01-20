Overview

Dr. Richard Oravec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Oravec works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Allentown, PA and Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.