Dr. Richard Oravec, MD
Dr. Richard Oravec, MD
Dr. Richard Oravec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Oravec works at
Orthopaedic Institute1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 450-2663
Allentown Family Practice450 Chew St Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 776-4888
Saint Agnes Care2006 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 324-9900
Orthopaedic Institute4770 W Herndon Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93722 Directions (559) 450-2663
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
All I have to say is this, I am a breast cancer patient and always having extreme pain with my bones and as soon as I have pain with my bones, especially My knees and my legs, I come in to the doctors office and always greeted by his wonderful assistant. Dr. Oravec Honestly has the hands of Angels because as soon as I leave his office I have no pain and the next day I wake up feeling normal as if I have a life again. I am extremely grateful for coming across and meeting Doctor Oravec, I cannot imagine not coming in when I’m in pain because trust me people please I’m not just saying this you will leave feeling 100 times better even if it takes a day or two it only takes me a couple hours and I’m up and walking again. Being 31 years old and having breast cancer isn’t going to stop me but I thank this doctor for helping me with the pain so I could live my life normal from my daughter, Thank you so much and I appreciate everything you have done for me, Especially your wonderful assistant.
- UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Dr. Oravec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oravec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oravec using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oravec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oravec has seen patients for Overweight, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oravec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oravec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oravec.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oravec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oravec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.