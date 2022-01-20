See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Richard Oravec, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (17)
Dr. Richard Oravec, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Oravec works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA with other offices in Allentown, PA and Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Orthopaedic Institute
    1510 E Herndon Ave Ste 230, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2663
    Allentown Family Practice
    450 Chew St Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 776-4888
    Saint Agnes Care
    2006 Shaw Ave, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 324-9900
    Orthopaedic Institute
    4770 W Herndon Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-2663

Overweight
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Overweight
Joint Pain
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 20, 2022
    All I have to say is this, I am a breast cancer patient and always having extreme pain with my bones and as soon as I have pain with my bones, especially My knees and my legs, I come in to the doctors office and always greeted by his wonderful assistant. Dr. Oravec Honestly has the hands of Angels because as soon as I leave his office I have no pain and the next day I wake up feeling normal as if I have a life again. I am extremely grateful for coming across and meeting Doctor Oravec, I cannot imagine not coming in when I’m in pain because trust me people please I’m not just saying this you will leave feeling 100 times better even if it takes a day or two it only takes me a couple hours and I’m up and walking again. Being 31 years old and having breast cancer isn’t going to stop me but I thank this doctor for helping me with the pain so I could live my life normal from my daughter, Thank you so much and I appreciate everything you have done for me, Especially your wonderful assistant.
    Sibila Mahmood — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Oravec, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265793020
    • UNIVERSITY OF PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE (PARIS VI) / U.F.R. BROSSAIS-HOTEL-DIEU
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Dr. Richard Oravec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oravec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oravec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oravec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oravec has seen patients for Overweight, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oravec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oravec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oravec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oravec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oravec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

