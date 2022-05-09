Overview of Dr. Richard Orgill, MD

Dr. Richard Orgill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Orgill works at Richard D. Orgill, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Laryngitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.