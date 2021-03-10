Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Orr, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Orr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Orr works at
Locations
Activate Healthcare -chc Nellis650 N Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89110 Directions (702) 459-7424
Southwest Medical Associates4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 877-5199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Orr is an excellent physician with a wonderful bedside manner. He is very considerate of his patients and makes you feel as if you are his only patient. He never rushes you out of the room and is very open to question. He is GREAT!
About Dr. Richard Orr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114990694
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.