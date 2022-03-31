Overview of Dr. Richard Orris, DO

Dr. Richard Orris, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Rockville, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.